Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank helps local pantries, soup kitchens with digital initiative

PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank completed the first year of its digital transformation initiative.

The initiative provides support to local food pantries by enhancing the digital presence of local food pantries and soup kitchens in its network.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank helps with website builds, social media planning, digital fundraising efforts and more, at no cost to eligible partners.

“Many of the digital support services the DTI provides can cost thousands of dollars,” Food Bank manager of marketing and digital media Zac Seymour said. “The Food Bank is taking the financial burden away from partners and helping our neighbors find food in a digital world.”

Since the project began, the food bank has worked with 28 different food pantries and soup kitchens.

“We know when someone is looking for food, to donate to a local organization or to volunteer in their community, the first place they look is online,” Seymour said.

