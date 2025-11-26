Hazmat called to Cranberry Township business after accidental acid release

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hazmat crews have been called to a business in Cranberry Township.

The call regarding the incident at 770 Commonwealth Drive was received by 911 at approximately 9:17 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers said nitric acid was accidentally released, creating a red vapor cloud in the building.

The address shows to be Fresenius Kabi USA, which, according to its website, is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition.

No injuries have been reported as of now.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as we learn them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group