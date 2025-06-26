Heat index back near 100 on Thursday; scattered showers move through in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Heat and humidity will push the heat index back near 100 degrees on Thursday, but scattered showers and storms may help to cool you off after lunch.

Highs on Thursday will top out near 90, then off and on showers and storms will move through during the early afternoon and evening.

Frequent lightning, heavy downpours and the threat of wind gusts greater than 50 mph will once again be possible, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest watches and warnings.

A Heat Advisory for most of the area continues through Friday, and the warm, muggy weather will stick around through the weekend.

