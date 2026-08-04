Heinz History Center launching program that extends museum hours one day each month

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center will soon be offering extended hours on one day a week.

Starting Aug. 20, the museum is launching “Third Thursdays.” The program will offer extended evening hours from 5-8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Visitors on Third Thursdays will be able to enjoy all six floors of award-winning exhibitions, sip on drinks from a cash bar and participate in guided tours that offer a deeper dive into Pittsburgh stories.

Third Thursdays are included with regular admission and offer access to the History Center for the entire day.

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