Highmark Health Plans reports Q1 loss as health care costs surge, impacting overall results

PITTSBURGH — Highmark Health’s revenue rose to $8 billion in the first quarter and subsidiary Allegheny Health Network turned in a stronger performance but saw sharply lower net and operating income and a loss for Highmark Health Plans amid another challenging quarter for the health care industry.

The Pittsburgh-based health care organization’s $8 billion in revenue for the first three months of 2025 was higher than its $7.3 billion in the same period a year ago. But its net income, weighed down by a challenging environment for the insurance industry, fell to $13 million in the quarter compared to $194 million a year ago. Its operating income was $15 million, down from $84 million a year ago.

Highmark Health Plans, which includes the Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York, had $6.1 billion in operating revenue for the quarter. That compared to $5 billion in the same period a year ago. But the operating loss of $9 million in the quarter ended March 31 compared to an operating gain of $80 million a year ago.

