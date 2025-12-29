Hockey tournament in Pittsburgh area raises money to address food insecurity

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A local non-profit organization is taking a non-traditional approach to addressing food insecurity.

Saturday saw the sixth-annual Plates for Pitt Hockey Fights Hunger tournament at the Bridgeville HockeyPlex.

The tournament aims to help feed the area’s neighbors in need.

Isaan Bernstein, Plates for Pitt’s founder and CEO, said tackling food insecurity typically takes place in the kitchen, but he wanted to show that it can be addressed creatively as well.

“You can do this through spreading joy, encouraging participation and getting the youth involved,” Bernstein said. “Helping them to realize that, just by playing hockey, they can support these initiatives and make a difference.”

The tournament was able to raise around $10,000, which will help provide 60,000 meals.

