PORT VUE, Pa. — A house was damaged by fire in Port Vue on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the fire broke out on the 1000 block of Alquin Street at around 11:14 a.m.

Firefighters said the house was being renovated and that no one was there when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

