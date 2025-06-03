Human trafficking charges filed after missing Beaver County teen found safe in Ohio

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a teen who went missing from Beaver County was found in Ohio.

Johnathan Crowe, 25, of Mansfield, Ohio, was charged with felony Human Trafficking. Ashlynn Quaintance, 19, of Bucyrus, Ohio, is being charged with various crimes. Both are in custody.

The 17-year-old, who was reported missing Friday from New Sewickley Township, was located the next day in Ohio.

Bucyrus police say they were notified around 2 p.m. on Saturday that a suspect connected to the girl’s disappearance was believed to be at a nearby fast food restaurant.

Police interviewed the suspect and determined that the person had traveled to Pennsylvania to pick up the girl.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police found her safe at the suspect’s home just outside Bucyrus.

More than two dozen agencies assisted with the investigation into the girl’s disappearance.

The Ohio Office of Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently leading the ongoing investigation. New Sewickley Township Police said that additional charges may be filed.

“The New Sewickley Township Police Department would like to thank all of the volunteer organizations and law enforcement agencies who participated in the search for Isabella, as well as the associated criminal investigation involved in this incident,” the department said in a release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group