Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh collecting pet supplies with holiday drive

PITTSBURGH — An annual holiday drive is collecting supplies for pets in need.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s Stuff a Doghouse campaign kicked off on Thursday.

Groups can schedule a day to deliver donations at the North Side (1101 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233) or East Side (6926 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208) locations, including pet food, toys, and treats.

Officials say one of the dog houses used to collect donations disappeared, but was rebuilt by volunteers with the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Centers.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Centers for their continued support and dedication to HARP and our mission,” said Dan Cody, Executive Director. “Their quick response turned a setback into an inspiring example of community spirit.”

HARP has also made an Amazon Wish List.

Donations will be collected through Dec. 31.

Click here for more information on HARP’s Stuff a Doghouse event.

