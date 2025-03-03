Inmate charged with attempted homicide accidentally released from Washington County Jail

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The search is on for a man charged with attempted homicide who was mistakenly released from the Washington County Jail.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office tells Channel 11 that Samuel Valle failed to show up for a court hearing last week and that’s the first they learned he had been released from custody, accidentally, on December 4, 2024.

A warrant has been issued for Valle’s arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

A warrant has been issued for Valle's arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

