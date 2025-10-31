Jeannette police chief proposes increasing wages to attract officers amid staffing shortage

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A local police department is short-staffed, and its chief is proposing a solution.

The City of Jeannette needs to hire two police officers. However, the police department is having a hard time getting applications, and the application period ends Friday.

Police Chief Derek Manley says the deadline could be extended if there are no applicants.

Last week, Manley asked City Council to consider increasing wages to attract applicants.

“That’s what we’re trying to deal with is being competitive with other departments,” Manley told Channel 11, “and we’re all trying to hire from the same pool of individuals that are out there.”

Jeannette typically has 12 police officers, but has been short of that for the past year.

