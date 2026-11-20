PITTSBURGH — Video played in court on Friday provides another vantage point of a shooting that prosecutors say killed a McKeesport police officer.

The video was played during the trial of Johnathan Morris, who is accused of opening fire on two police officers in 2023. The video shows Morris limping away moments after prosecutors say he killed McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski and injured officer Chuck Thomas.

Police say Morris shot Sluganski and Thomas near Grandview Avenue, then limped through the parking lot of the Uni-Mart before shooting at police a second time at the corner of Versailles Avenue and Patterson Street.

Morris is then seen rolling into the road, where he tosses his gun before officers put him in handcuffs.

Channel 11 has been following this trial since jury selection began on Nov. 2.

Opening arguments were on Monday. Prosecutors say Morris was having a psychotic breakdown. The defense is blaming Thomas for the shooting, saying he was too aggressive while trying to get Morris into custody. Thomas say

On Thursday, Thomas took the stand; he described the moment he was shot and the moment he realized Sluganski was dying.

Testimony is expected to resume on Monday.

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