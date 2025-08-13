K&L Gates selects architect for Pittsburgh HQ redesign, aims to attract next-gen talent

PITTSBURGH — K&L Gates picked the architecture firm to handle its Pittsburgh office renovation and new construction.

“After a thorough and exhaustive search, we selected Gensler as the architect and designer for the combination of a complete renovation as well as new construction of our Pittsburgh office," said Thomas C. Ryan, Pittsburgh office managing partner. “Through the various design development stages, we have been blown away with the creativity and forward thinking that they bring to our project as we partner together to redesign our space for the next generation of K&L Gates.”

It took the international law firm more than five years to announce a decision on whether it would extend the lease on its namesake downtown building or move elsewhere downtown or to an adjacent neighborhood, but seven months later, with lots of moving parts, details are emerging on vendors and time frames.

