Lane restrictions planned on Route 51 in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT is planning lane restrictions on Route 51 in Westmoreland County.

Route 51 will be limited to one lane in both directions between McKenery Drive and Porter Drive in Rostraver Township.

The restrictions will start Monday and occur daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. until mid-September.

Crews from Golden Triangle will perform milling and paving work on the roadway as part of the $120.6 million I-70 at Route 51 Interchange Project.

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