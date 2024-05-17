Latrobe to host 8th annual Mister Rogers Family Days next month

LATROBE, Pa. — Latrobe will be celebrating Pittsburgh’s favorite neighbor with the eighth annual Mister Rogers Family Days next month.

Events will be held throughout the downtown area from June 3-8. Parking will be free all week.

Mister Rogers Family Days offers a variety of both new and familiar, fun-filled, family-friendly activities and entertainment celebrating the life and legacy of Fred Rogers. It kicks off a new special Community Open House at the Fred Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent College and Greater Latrobe High School’s Fred Rogers display featuring guided exhibit tours and other free, family-friendly activities.

The schedule of events includes a variety of week-long activities including a Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk with participating Latrobe merchants and organizations, a Selfie Garden located in the downtown Parklet at Main and Ligonier Street and in James H. Rogers Park with the statue of Mister Rogers.

For more information on this year’s festivities, click here.

