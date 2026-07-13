At least 1 taken to hospital after Ross Township crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Ross Township on Monday afternoon.

The call for the crash on Thompson Run Road near the intersection of Vilsack Road came into 911 at 2:05 pm.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital from the crash.

Our crews on scene saw an apparent head-on crash involving a sedan and a pick-up truck.

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