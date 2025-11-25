Local companies to pay over $3 million as part of settlement with DEP for Allegheny River pollution

The state has reached a multi-million dollar settlement over pollution along the Allegheny River.

The Department of Environmental Protection agreed to a settlement with Energy Transfer, formerly known as Sunoco, and Atlantic Richfield.

The contamination was at the old Standard Oil refinery in Lawrenceville, with decades of oil sheens left behind. Officials said the refinery was polluting with petroleum and tar-like substances.

State leaders say the two companies will pay $3.3 million in civil penalties and they’ll be required to clean up the site.

“This settlement sends a clear message that Pennsylvania will not tolerate ongoing violations that harm our waterways and communities,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “The Allegheny River is one of our most vital natural resources, and DEP will ensure that Energy Transfer and Atlantic Richfield Company take every step necessary to eliminate these discharges and restore the site.”

The DEP said a lot of the pollution was happening between 1863 and 1930. Remedial work began in 1977, but the visible sheen and tar seeps are still there. The notice of violations was issued in December 2023,

As part of the agreement, the companies’ updated remedial action plan includes:

Excavation and recovery systems for petroleum impacts.

Riverbank remediation and cleanup of tar deposits.

Implementation of a Revised Sheen Management Plan to prevent any oil from reaching the river.

$1 million of the penalty has to be put toward projects directly benefiting nearby communities. Those projects must be approved by the DEP.

