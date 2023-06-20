Local drivers experiencing long waits to get their cars repaired; here’s why

GREENSBURG, Pa. — If you’re in need of a car repair after an accident or after hitting an animal, you may be waiting a little while thanks to a combination of supply chain issues and labor shortages.

The technicians at Greensburg Collision Center said they’ve seen a lot of cars hitting animals lately.

“We’re getting a lot of deer hits, and we’re getting a lot of raccoons, and some turkey also,” said Ed Sagan, Body Shop Manager.

Just a few weeks ago, they had a car in the shop after hitting a coyote.

Right now, Sagan said the turnaround time for the actual repairs isn’t too long.

“Once we have all the parts for the car, we’re scheduling five to seven days out,” Sagan told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

The problem is getting some of these parts. Supply chain issues have some parts delayed several weeks, and some have been delayed months.

“It started really right after COVID hit,” Sagan said. “It got better, but it seems it’s getting worse again.”

It’s not any particular part or brand, but Sagan said a lot of headlamps seem to be on backorder.

Not only is that issue delaying repairs, but it’s also been hard trying to hire enough help.

“To find a good, qualified technician is pretty much impossible right now that way,” Sagan said. “We’ve been trying to hire now for probably six months. We can’t find anybody out there.”

Sagan said COVID impacted that, too.

“When COVID was out, they didn’t have hands-on training for a lot of kids and that screwed us up getting a vo-tech person to come in and work with somebody as an apprentice and get them trained,” Sagan said.

But like other body shops in the area, they’ve been rolling with the punches, working as quickly as they can to get you back in your car.

Sagan said he does expect things to get a little bit better, but it’s going to take some time.

