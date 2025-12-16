Local McDonald’s raise more than $50K for high school sports

PITTSBURGH — Area McDonald’s restaurants raised more than $50,000 for high school sports during a fundraising campaign.

The fast food chain says restaurants across Western Pennsylvania raised $53,511.64 during a one-day fundraiser back in October. During the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day, 10% of digital sales made through the McDonald’s app benefited athletic programs.

“We are proud to have these connections in the communities that we serve,” Pittsburgh McDonald’s Owner/Operator Twila Mezan said. “We’re thankful for everyone who came out to support their local high schools and help us make the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day a success throughout the state.”

Each of the participating restaurants selected a high school in their community to donate to, with each school getting a minimum of $250.

