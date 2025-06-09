Local World War II veteran celebrates 104th birthday

A local World War II veteran just turned 104.

Friends and family of Frank Pugliano Sr. gathered at Northmoreland Park in Westmoreland County to celebrate his birthday on Saturday.

Pugliano served as a U.S. Army Technicican Sergeant in Company C with the 387th Port Batallion. He was honorably discharged in 1945.

He spent time in the Philippines and New Guinea.

His longevity has drawn national and local attention over the years. Last year, the New York Post asked him what his secret was. He told them it’s soda and dark chocolate.

