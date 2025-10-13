Man, 73, dies after vehicles collide head-on in St. Clair Township

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a head-on collision in Westmoreland County.

The coroner’s office says Ronald R. Drylie, 73, of Bolivar, died from blunt force injuries following a two-vehicle crash.

Officials say Drylie was driving a GMC Sierra north on State Route 711 on Saturday. Around 4:13 p.m., his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Hyundai Santa Fe going south.

Drylie was declared dead at 6:37 p.m., officials say.

The incident has been ruled an accident.

Officials do not say whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

