Man accused of breaking into care home, threatening worker in Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is charged with breaking into a care home in Unity Township and threatening a worker.

Police say the victim was working an overnight shift at Kelly’s Personal Care Home last month when she found Ryan Dewayne Hoover, 35, of Latrobe, inside the building.

Court documents say he demanded that she perform a sex act on him or he would kill her.

Police say the victim told Hoover to leave and pretended she was getting a gun out of her car to protect herself. He then left on foot, traveling toward Beatty County Road.

Officers said they identified Hoover as a suspect after they found a vehicle left abandoned near the facility. It was registered to his father. They found an eBay sales record on the passenger floor under Ryan Hoover’s name. Police obtained a picture of him and the victim was able to confirm that he was the man who had threatened her.

Hoover has a court hearing scheduled in December.

