Man charged with homicide after shooting in Cambria County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in Cambria County on Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police say Dylan Lang, 24, of Jackson Township, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Heritage Lane in Jackson Township at 3:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting at a home.

Police say Robert Edward Hagen Jr., 55, of Jackson Township, was found shot in his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Hagen and a woman were in his pickup truck, which was parked in Lang’s driveway, at the time of the incident.

Lang, who knew Hagen, reportedly left his home and went to the truck with a handgun. Troopers say he smashed the driver’s side back window and shot Hagen while he and the woman were still inside the truck.

Lang reportedly called 911 and stayed at the scene, where he was arrested without incident.

Police say they seized a handgun from the house and recovered two shell casings from the driveway.

Lang was arraigned on Saturday and taken to the Cambria County Prison, police say. He was denied bail.

Lang is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group