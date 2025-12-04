Man accused of shooting at vehicles in Butler County called 911 on himself

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County man is facing a number of felony charges after police say he admitted to firing shots at three cars outside his home.

It happened late Monday evening along Lakewood Drive in Center Township.

There were six people inside those cars. The youngest passenger was just 15 years old.

Channel 11 spoke to three of the six.

They said there were two incidents. The first happened when they pulled over to help a disabled vehicle while on their way to a friend’s house.

“We all pulled over, we all had our four-ways on,” Riley Fish said. “This dude came out on his front porch screaming at us.”

According to police, that was 57-year-old Bryan Presco.

“All of a sudden, I hear chick-chick. I know what that sound is,” Fish said. “I heard boom and then I heard boom, again.”

Fish says they got out of there and drove about a minute away to his cousin Luke Bowser’s house.

The plan was to wait a while, then drive back past the house so they could get the address for a police report before heading to dinner.

When they got there, they said Presco was still outside.

“I think I saw him standing up there and he had something in his hand,” Luke Bowser said.

Then, they heard gunshots again. One of them was nearly hit.

“Slug went whoosh and he felt that by his head,” Bowser said of one of his friends.

A second shot made contact. It hit a car door. Max Spohn was driving.

“I hear a second shot ring out. Hits me right in the passenger door,” he said.

His burgundy Crown Victoria was hit in the front passenger door. He says a 15-year-old was sitting there but the bullet didn’t pass through the plastic door panel.

“If that door didn’t stop it, [he’d] probably be crippled right now,” Fish said.

So, why did this all happen?

According to a criminal complaint, Presco called 911 and told them he’d fired shots at three cars that had been “racing by” and doing “burnouts.”

State police say he used a shotgun and a pistol. Both were taken from his home by investigators.

Now, the friends, who deny the racing and burnout allegations, and Bowser’s mother, want justice for what they are calling “unprovoked violence.”

“I think somebody easily could’ve gotten killed. There was a shot in the passenger door and there was a passenger. I think more does not need to be said,” Heidi Bowser said.

At last check, court documents showed Presco was still in the Butler County Prison, unable to post $150,000 bond. He has a hearing set for January 6.

