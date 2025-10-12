Man dead after pickup truck crashes into tree in Ligonier Township

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Ligonier Township on Saturday.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said the crash happened on the 800 block of Darlington Road at 10:56 a.m.

A Toyota Tacoma was traveling on the road and went off the left side. It crashed head-on into a tree, officials said.

The driver was identified as Mark A. Maley, 65, of Ligonier. Officials said he was the only person in the truck. He was pronounced dead at 12:28 p.m.

The Ligonier Valley Police Department is investigating.

