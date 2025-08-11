Man shot inside Pittsburgh apartment building

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot inside an apartment building early Monday in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights.

Police and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Cordell Place around 12:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh Police said a man took out a gun during an argument in the common hallway of the apartment, shooting another man twice.

Medics treated the victim, who was shot in the cheek and leg, before transporting him to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect later called 911 to identify himself and surrendered to officers when they arrived. He was taken into custody for further questioning.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group