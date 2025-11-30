Investigation underway after man with gunshot wound to the foot arrives at Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a Pittsburgh hospital.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the man arrived at UPMC Shadyside around 7:45 p.m.

He had been shot in the foot and is currently in stable condition, the spokesperson says.

It’s unclear where and how the man was shot, the spokesperson says. The investigation is ongoing.

