Market-style store ordered to close near Pitt was operating without permit, inspectors say

PITTSBURGH — Health inspectors recently shut down a market-style grocery store on Forbes Avenue, near Pitt’s campus.

Allegheny County Health Department inspectors visited the Pitt Market on Forbes (3347 Forbes Avenue) on Oct. 9. During the inspection, six violations were found, and afterwards, inspectors ordered the market closed.

In the inspection report, it’s noted that the store was operating without a permit and had not gotten a final plumbing inspection or pre-operational inspection. Those inspections must be done before the market can reopen.

Another violation listed is public toilet rooms opening directly into the warewashing area, which creates a risk for the spread of disease.

Inspectors say the facility also lacked a food preparation sink. A dedicated preparation sink is required if operations include washing raw vegetables.

The market is not owned by or affiliated with Pitt, a university spokesperson confirmed to Channel 11.

