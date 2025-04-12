Mayor Ed Gainey vows to defend Pittsburgh universities with students, alumni who had visas revoked

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out on the Trump administration’s revocation of hundreds of visas for students, faculty and researchers at universities across the country.

A data review from CNN found that the White House has revoked at least 525 visas across 88 colleges and universities. Here in Pittsburgh, we know of at least 15 students and alumni who have had their visas canceled. One of them, a Carnegie Mellon engineering student with a semester of schooling left, sat down with Channel 11 and discussed the uncertainty about what’s next.

Mayor Gainey says his office is in close contact with Pitt and Carnegie Mellon after learning of the visa terminations. He called the revocations “deeply disturbing” and warns the actions have ramifications “that extend far beyond the individuals directly impacted.”

“As Mayor, I am leveraging every tool at my administration’s disposal to defend our universities against harassment by the Trump administration and to protect EVERY student and faculty members’ right to safety, due process, and freedom to live and learn without fear,” his statement read in part.

Visas can be canceled for a number of reasons, but college leaders say the government has been quietly terminating students’ legal residency status with little notice to students or schools, according to the Associated Press. That marks a shift from past practice and leaves students vulnerable to detention and deportation.

The Trump administration has targeted students who had been involved with pro-Palestinian activism or speech. However, the AP reports that more schools are seeing visas stripped from students with no known connection to protests. In some cases, past infractions such as traffic violations have been cited. Some colleges say the reasons remain unclear to them — and they are seeking answers.

