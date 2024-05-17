McKees Rocks felon pleads guilty to drug trafficking, firearms charges

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A convicted felon from McKees Rocks pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearms charges Friday.

Reginald Bernard Blunt, 32, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Department of Justice, an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in McKees Rocks took place between August 2022 and June 2023. The investigation revealed that Blunt was a member of the organization and lived in a home where guns and drugs were being stored.

On June 14, 2023, officers executed a federal search warrant on Blunt’s home and recovered a backpack with two prescription pill bottles, a loaded handgun with 17 rounds of ammunition and a Glock switch designed to make the handgun a fully automatic weapon. They also seized around 60 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and meth mixture, 20 grams of fentanyl, around 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $4,300.

The gun was the same one used when law enforcement officials were called to Blunt’s house one month earlier for a report of a fight where one person had a firearm. Video footage showed Blunt repeatedly pointing the gun at a man who was accompanied by a child, with an adult carrying the child while ducking behind a car to avoid Blunt, the Department of Justice said.

Blunt’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

