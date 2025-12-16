McKees Rocks man indicted, accused of illegally possessing 2 guns

A McKees Rocks man has been indicted for violating federal firearms law.

Mark Lamarr Beavers, 26, a previously convicted felon, was indicted by a grand jury, accused of possessing two firearms and ammunition on or about Aug. 26, 2025.

Beavers faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The investigation that led to Beavers’ indictment was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad.

