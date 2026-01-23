McKeesport schools increasing police presence following report of attempted child luring at bus stop

The McKeesport Area School District is increasing its police presence following a report of an attempted child luring at a bus stop.

In a letter, the district says White Oak police were notified of the attempted child luring on Friday.

The incident reportedly happened the day before, sometime between 2:40 p.m. and 3:10 p.m., at the bus stop at Vermont Avenue and California Avenue in White Oak’s Bryn Mawr neighborhood.

White Oak and McKeesport school police will have an increased presence at this bus stop during dismissal, the district says, adding that all building principals, directors and supervisors are aware of the incident.

“Through collaboration and communication, the McKeesport Area School District remains committed to keeping our parents’guardians and community informed and ensuring a safe, supportive environment for all students,” the letter reads.

