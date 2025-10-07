Mike Tomlin looking to improve offense after bye week, hopeful about injured players returning

PITTSBURGH — The bye week has provided much-needed rest and recovery for the Steelers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin delivered a lot of good news on the injury front earlier Tuesday afternoon as the team prepares for its first divisional matchup of the season.

The arrow is pointing up for Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Warren to return for Sunday’s game against the browns.

Calvin Austin and Jalen Ramsey, who were injured in the Week Four win in Dublin, will both be limited early in the week and they will be watching their statuses closely.

Both have been “highly aggressive” in their rehab and Tomlin is really encouraged about their potential.

Along with the team getting healthy, Tomlin noted how beneficial the bye week was in terms of their self-scout.

Channel 11 asked him after looking at the film through their first four games, where he feels his offense needs to improve the most.

“All areas, to be quite honest with you, you know that’s the nature of this day, particularly when you have a young front. Individually and collectively, I just think the only way that you get better and gain experience is through playing. So we’ve had some good moments, we’ve had some moments that aren’t good. We’ve got to keep pushing. We’d better win along the way,” Tomlin said.

The young offensive line immediately jumps back into a tough test.

Tomlin is calling the Browns defense one of the top defenses in football, regardless of statistics.

