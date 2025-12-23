Millions of drivers expected to hit Pennsylvania roadways during holiday travel rush

Millions of drivers are expected to hit Pennsylvania roadways during the holiday travel rush.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission estimates nearly 7.4 million people will use the turnpike during the holiday season.

“We’re expecting today to be very, very busy,” said Jim Garrity of AAA on Tuesday.

According to a study by Nationwide, December 23 is the most dangerous day on roadways.

AAA officials say heavier traffic increases the likelihood of crashes and are urging motorists to remain alert and minimize distractions.

“When you put more people on the roads, you do increase the chance of potential incidents on the roadways,” Garrity said.

AAA recommends drivers assign passengers to handle navigation, music and phone use to help keep drivers focused on the road.

Pennsylvania State Police data highlights the risks. During last year’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve holiday period, troopers responded to more than 2,500 crashes statewide. Thirteen people were killed, and 167 crashes involved alcohol, resulting in three deaths.

State police urge drivers to plan ahead before heading out and to avoid impaired driving.

“Make your plan to get home safe before you go out, and stick to that plan,” Garrity said.

To help ease traffic flow, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says it has suspended construction projects through Jan. 1, reopening as many lanes as possible during the busy travel period.

