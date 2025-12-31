Millvale council votes to increase real estate taxes by over 50%

MILLVALE, Pa. — Real estate taxes are going up by 58% in an Allegheny County community.

On Tuesday, Millvale Borough Council voted to approve the significant hike for next year.

Neighbors packed the meeting room before the vote.

In a letter, the council said they needed to catch up with rising costs for services, including police, fire and utilities.

Mayor Brian Spoales did not veto the hike, but did not sign it either.

He says that means the ordinance will take effect in 10 days from the vote.

“To say this is a significant tax hike...is an understatement. I know how much concern this proposal is causing the community,” said Spoales.

One resident said they are considering leaving because of the tax increase.

“I don’t want to leave my town, but when you live paycheck to paycheck, you’re calculating how much you have for food, how much you have for gas. I just sold my car recently to get out from under the cost of that. I’m heavily considering leaving,” said Nasser Al-Zahrani.

The council also voted tonight to expand a tax break program for seniors.

That program will offer certain long-time homeowners a 30% discount.

