Missing Westmoreland County teen kayaker’s body found at Presque Isle beach on Lake Erie

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — Visitors to Presque Isle State Park discovered the body of a young female kayaker who went missing Friday in Lake Erie.

Erie News Now reports that multiple agencies were called to the park’s Beach One after visitors found the body around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the body as 17-year-old Madison Gallagher of North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County.

Crews began searching Friday evening after two teens went out near Kelso Beach in a kayak but were put in danger by the surf, Erie News Now reports.

A neighbor tried to help on his jet ski and was able to rescue one of the kayakers. He was brought to shore and treated by medics.

Witnesses say neither Gallagher nor the other teen was wearing a life jacket, Erie News Now reports.

Cook told Erie News Now that she expects to rule the death accidental due to drowning.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the incident.

