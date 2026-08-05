Mobile dental clinic offers free care to children in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A mobile dental clinic is helping to give kids bright smiles before the start of the school year.

“Healthy Smiles” rolled into Homestead on Tuesday, providing no-cost preventative care to kids. Highmark Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Highmark Wholecare Medicaid members help provide this treatment.

The clinic is now in its eighth year and has treated nearly 500 kids across 12 communities in 16 days.

Judy Sapos with Highmark Wholecare said dental care should not be overlooked.

“Three percent of all the ER visits in Pennsylvania alone are due to oral health. We know oral health plays a big part in physical and mental health overall,” Sapos said.

She added tooth decay is one of the most preventable chronic diseases for kids.

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