More seasonable weather returns over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — A frost or freeze remains possible on Saturday morning, mainly south of Pittsburgh, where skies have been clear longer.

More mid to high-level clouds will push through today, but winds will be very light and temperatures will be a little more seasonable, allowing for a pretty decent day despite the clouds.

Sunday should be a little sunnier, which will allow highs to rebound closer to average in the upper 50s. We’ll see another push of dry air from the north early next week, keeping the sunnier theme going into Monday and likely Tuesday as well.

A slow-moving system to our south will spread rain north sometime late Wednesday or Thursday. Regardless, it appears the steadiest rain will exit by Halloween, although cool weather and a few leftover showers can be expected for trick-or-treaters.

Keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the holiday.

