Multiple cooling centers open in Pittsburgh this week

PITTSBURGH — Multiple cooling centers will be open in Pittsburgh this week.

With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees, Pittsburgh CitiParks has announced the opening of six cooling centers.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The cooling centers are located at the following addresses:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Community Center

122 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Note from city officials: “This location will be a temporary Cooling Center, as the Mt. Washington Carnegie Library is currently closed.”

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

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