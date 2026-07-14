Multiple cooling centers open in Pittsburgh this week

PITTSBURGH — Multiple cooling centers will be open in Pittsburgh this week.
With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees, Pittsburgh CitiParks has announced the opening of six cooling centers.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The cooling centers are located at the following addresses:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 122 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
- Note from city officials: “This location will be a temporary Cooling Center, as the Mt. Washington Carnegie Library is currently closed.”
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Click here for Channel 11’s latest weather coverage.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group