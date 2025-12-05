Near-record low temperatures to start the day Friday

PITTSBURGH — It is a bitter start to the morning with near-record low temperatures to start the day. There isn’t much wind. So, there isn’t any additional wind chill.

It will be mostly cloudy through the weekend. A few snow showers are possible Sunday, especially late in the day. Some areas could pick up a fresh coating of snow. Snow may mix with rain in areas south of I-70.

It will stay cold right into the early part of next week, with highs struggling to get much above 35 degrees.

