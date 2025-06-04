New Castle man sentenced for conspiring to traffic opioids

PITTSBURGH — A New Castle man was sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to traffic opioids.

Per the Department of Justice, a judge sentenced Kailin Stewart, 38, to 70 months in prison followed by four months of supervised release.

Stewart previously pled guilty to conspiring to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of a fentanyl analogue between May 2021 and October 2022.

The federal court heard that Stewart was on state parole for a conviction for conspiracy to commit homicide when he trafficked between 70 and 100 grams of a fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture in 2022.

