New Kensington man already behind bars in connection to cell phone store robbery facing new charges

A New Kensington man already behind bars for an armed robbery of a cell phone story is facing new charges for a similar crime.

Trey Bell was arrested in December in connection with an armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Crafton. He and another man were arrested after reportedly robbing a phone store in Columbiana, Ohio.

Now, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says he’s facing charges for the May 2024 armed robbery of an AT&T store in Tarentum.

The DA’s office says Bell forced his way to the back of the store, then brandished a gun and forced employees to tie their hands together with zip ties.

Bell is accused of taking approximately $47,000 worth of cell phones and smart watches before leaving the store.

Investigators say they were able to collect DNA samples from the vehicle Bell was driving, linking him to the armed robberies.

