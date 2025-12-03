New lease at area sports complex aims to grow volleyball in Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — ALL AMERICAN+ Field House in Monroeville has announced a 10-year lease agreement with League One Volleyball (LOVB), aiming to boost the sport’s growth in Western Pennsylvania and establish Pittsburgh as a key location for the sport.

Under the new partnership, 3DGE Volleyball, an elite junior club, will operate at the facility under the LOVB umbrella, offering branded leagues and training pathways. This collaboration aligns with LOVB’s broader competition framework and includes a professional league, setting the stage for high-performance development in the region.

“We’re excited to make the ALL AMERICAN+ Field House the home of 3DGE,” said Meredith Rice, executive director of 3DGE Volleyball. “This new dedicated space reflects our commitment to providing top-tier training for our athletes and families.”

The facility, already the largest sports and volleyball venue in the Pittsburgh area, will expand to 13 volleyball courts, enabling it to host large-scale tournaments and serve as a hub for elite training. Six new courts dedicated to 3DGE will be ready ahead of the club season.

Near-term programming will focus on junior girls’ club teams, camps, clinics and youth development programs across elementary, middle and high school divisions. Specific age divisions, dates, and registration details will be announced with the tournament calendar.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group