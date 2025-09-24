New Mexican restaurant opening soon in Squirrel Hill next to Manor Theatre

A new Mexican restaurant coming to Squirrel Hill is set to open by the end of the month.

Casa del Tequila Fine Eatery announced that it plans to open at 1731 Murray Ave. on Monday, September 29. The restaurant is located directly next door to the longstanding Manor Theatre in a space that has previously housed several sports bars, most recently the Warehouse Grub and Pub, which closed two years ago. Before that it housed the original location of bar and shuffleboard spot Silky’s, which continues to operate a location in Bloomfield.

The restaurant’s menu features fajitas, quesadillas, burritos and entrees for meat, poultry and seafood prepared a variety of ways. It also features a variety of margaritas and other alcoholic beverages, including a house list of 15 different tequilas. Once open, the restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

