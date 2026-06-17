New traffic pattern changes coming to Oakland as part of PRT’s University Line project

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that temporary traffic pattern changes will begin Friday on Fifth Avenue in Oakland.

The restrictions are expected to last through July 9, as crews complete sidewalk restoration in the area.

Beginning Friday, traffic traveling toward Downtown Pittsburgh or accessing the Boulevard of the Allies westbound on-ramp will merge into a single lane at Craft Avenue and continue through Kirkpatrick Street. The changes are required to complete sidewalk restoration and safety improvements along both sides of the ramp along Fifth Avenue.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed and use caution when approaching the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp. Traffic will be narrowed using concrete barriers and flaggers will be on-site to direct vehicles during working hours.

As part of the work, the existing yield condition for vehicles entering Fifth Avenue from Robinson Street will be replaced with a stop sign. Contractors previously removed a portion of the concrete median that separated through traffic from the left-turn lane onto the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to facilitate construction.

The current work is scheduled to be completed before the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp is used as part of the Commercial Street detour, which begins on July 10. During that detour period, PRT will temporarily suspend construction activity on Forbes Avenue.

PRT will maintain three travel lanes on Fifth Avenue between Bellefield Street and Craft Avenue during the Commercial Street detour. Drivers are reminded to follow posted signage, reduce speeds and exercise caution in the area.

The improvements are part of Phase II of the University Line project. This project aims to deliver a modernized transit corridor featuring dedicated bus-only lanes on Fifth and Forbes avenues, which is expected to improve reliability and reduce travel times. A new protected bike lane on Fifth Avenue will also enhance safety for cyclists.

Additional improvements under the University Line project include new sidewalks and curbs, ADA-compliant ramps, upgraded traffic signals and enhanced pedestrian safety features. These efforts are intended to strengthen connections between Downtown, Uptown and Oakland while improving the overall travel experience for riders.

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