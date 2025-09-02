New video series to offer behind-the-scenes look at Pitt men’s basketball team

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Men’s Basketball fans will enjoy expanded behind-the-scenes access to the Pitt Men’s Basketball team this season through a new video series, “Pitt Basketball: Unscripted.”

The series will feature highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and in-depth interviews with current and former players, coaches, and media personalities to tell the story of the 2025-26 Pitt Panthers.

The first episode is set to be released this week on PittsburghPanthers.com, the Pitt Athletics YouTube page, and @Pitt_MBB social channels, including X and Instagram. This debut episode will focus on the development of former Panther standouts and includes interviews with Bub Carrington, Blake Hinson, Zack Austin, and Chris Jones from the NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League.

Future episodes will provide an in-depth look at the new faces in the Panther program and a preview of the team’s preseason preparations, including Pitt’s exhibition game against Providence on October 19.

