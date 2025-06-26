NexTier to relocate its sole Pittsburgh branch after nearly a decade in Oakland

After almost a decade, NexTier Bank’s Pittsburgh footprint is bound for Shadyside.

The region’s 11th-largest bank plans to move its Oakland branch, located at 3455 Forbes Ave., to 245 Shady Ave., according to a regulatory filing that was subsequently confirmed by NexTier.

This will place NexTier’s bank branch in The Meridian, a new mixed-use development with residential, shopping and dining. NexTier will be joining shops including a new Giant Eagle Market District, Barnes & Noble, Shake Shack, as well as other restaurants and shopping destinations.

