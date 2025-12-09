NFL meets with some community members, business owners to discuss 2026 Draft plans

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is gearing up for the NFL draft next year.

Community members had the chance to hear from NFL representatives about what’s in store at Point Pork University on Monday.

Business owners and residents came together to hear plans and ask questions about the plan.

The concerns they raised will be used to help plan and change how the event will be held.

NFL representatives also say they plan to use both sides of the river for events at Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park.

“We really want to take advantage of the great backdrop Pittsburgh has to offer. bring folks to a familiar site with the home of the Steelers and the use of Acrisure as well as the park,” NFL Director of Operations Steve Farago.

There will be a third and final town hall meeting for residents.

That date has not been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group