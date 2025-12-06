Norfolk Southern teams up with Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank to spread holiday cheer

PITTSBURGH — Norfolk Southern is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to host a holiday giveaway event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Duquesne.

The event aims to spread holiday cheer and provide support to local families by distributing 500 holiday meal kits and winter essentials.

This initiative builds on the $70,000 in support Norfolk Southern has provided to the Food Bank this year, including a $30,000 holiday donation and a $40,000 Thriving Communities grant.

The event will take place at the Food Bank’s parking lot, where Norfolk Southern employees and Food Bank staff will collaborate to distribute the kits and essentials.

The holiday giveaway event is designed to help families in need during the festive season by providing them with pre-packaged holiday meal kits and winter essentials such as hats, gloves, and blankets.

Attendees can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, popcorn, and festive music, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

