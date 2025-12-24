North Park Ice Rink to open on Christmas Eve

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — A popular Allegheny County ice rink will be open in time for holiday celebrations.

The North Park Ice Rink on Pearce Mill Road in Allison Park opens on Wednesday, which is also Christmas Eve.

The rink will offer stick time, hockey clinics and public skating sessions this season.

Skaters of all ages are welcome to participate.

Click here for a schedule of upcoming events at the rink.

